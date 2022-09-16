Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 140.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.29. 54,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

