Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Declines By 25.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 496,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,522. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.