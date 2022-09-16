Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 52.9%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 29,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,690. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 11.18%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

