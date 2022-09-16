Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Increases By 33.6%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,376. The stock has a market cap of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

CECE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

