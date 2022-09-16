Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 32.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,704,200 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 2,786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 51,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,439. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

