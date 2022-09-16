Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Declines By 21.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAYW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

