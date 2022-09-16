Short Interest in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Increases By 43.1%

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000,700 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 27,246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 1-year low of 0.33 and a 1-year high of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFFHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

