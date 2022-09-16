Short Interest in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Decreases By 68.0%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Colombier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CLBR stock remained flat at $9.73 on Friday. 2,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198. Colombier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

