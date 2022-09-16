Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Increases By 48.5%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of CLAA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,567. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.