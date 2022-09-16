Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Decreases By 60.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.
Country Garden Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.