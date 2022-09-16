Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Decreases By 60.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

