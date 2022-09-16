Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Expands By 233.3%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVPUF remained flat at $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.72.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

