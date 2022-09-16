Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Grows By 151.8%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the August 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CytRx Stock Up 25.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 227,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

