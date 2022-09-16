Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 51.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 7.0 %

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

