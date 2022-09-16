Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Grows By 200.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Emclaire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF remained flat at $31.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

About Emclaire Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Emclaire Financial during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth $707,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

