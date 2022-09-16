Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 68.5%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
