Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 68.5%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,086 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1,923.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,397,000.

