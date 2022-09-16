Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 68.4%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GB Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBLX opened at $0.03 on Friday. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

