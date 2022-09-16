Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 68.4%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBLX opened at $0.03 on Friday. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
