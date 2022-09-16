Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Expands By 205.6%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,829,500 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the August 15th total of 2,562,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 588.7 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.2 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

