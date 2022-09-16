Short Interest in Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Increases By 225.0%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IMEXF traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$0.34. 6,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Imagin Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.44.

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

