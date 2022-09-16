Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Increases By 236.8%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 236.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

