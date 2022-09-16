Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Drops By 43.0%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNBWY remained flat at $15.37 during trading on Thursday. 49,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Kirin has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.