Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Increases By 47.2%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Lion Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of Lion Group worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 12,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,459. Lion Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Featured Articles

