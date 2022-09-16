Short Interest in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Drops By 69.2%

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McLaren Technology Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,024,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.