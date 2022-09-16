Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Expands By 218.8%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.11. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.85.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
