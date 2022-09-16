Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 89.4%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,020. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.