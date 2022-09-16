Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 51.1%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

About Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

