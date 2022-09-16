Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Increases By 93.8%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EQRR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 5,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.87.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
