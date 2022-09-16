Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Increases By 93.8%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 5,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

