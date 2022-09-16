Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Expands By 100.0%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.