Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Decreases By 28.7%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSGUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of RSGUF remained flat at $4.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.