Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rises By 23.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.8 %

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

