Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Drops By 47.9%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on ShaMaran Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHASF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.07. 19,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.06. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

