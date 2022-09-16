Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Expands By 1,066.7%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

