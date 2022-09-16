Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Expands By 1,066.7%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
