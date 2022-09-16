Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 25.5%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

SMNNY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.55. 85,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

