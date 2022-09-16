Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 53.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 152,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
