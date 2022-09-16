Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 53.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 152,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.