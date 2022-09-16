Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rises By 87.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of STWRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.