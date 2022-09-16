Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Grows By 50.0%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Spectris Price Performance
Shares of Spectris stock remained flat at $17.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Spectris has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
