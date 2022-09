Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Expands By 26.5%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.