Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Declines By 26.4%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tenon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

About Tenon Medical

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 33,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,842. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

