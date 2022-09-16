Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Grows By 70.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Toro Energy Company Profile
