Short Interest in Track Data Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRAC) Declines By 27.3%

Track Data Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Track Data Price Performance

TRAC stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Track Data has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Get Track Data alerts:

About Track Data

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Track Data Corporation, Inc provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service.

Receive News & Ratings for Track Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.