Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Decreases By 21.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 452,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

