Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Drops By 23.4%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other United States Antimony news, Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,110.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 172,500 shares of company stock worth $76,525. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Antimony Stock Up 4.3 %

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 226,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,134. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

