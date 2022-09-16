Short Interest in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Drops By 25.6%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 875,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 33,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $82,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,583,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 22,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $53,023.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,476,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,081,216.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 33,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $82,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,583,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,785 shares of company stock valued at $196,380. 64.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

About Vaxxinity

VAXX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 4,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,495. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.