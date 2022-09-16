Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Drops By 17.0%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Verb Technology Price Performance
VERBW stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verb Technology (VERBW)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.