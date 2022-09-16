Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Rises By 98.2%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,683,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.