Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 40.0%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TORVF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

