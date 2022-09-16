Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 242.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

