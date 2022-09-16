Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 64.2% in August

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

Sika stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

