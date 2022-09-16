Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 86,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.