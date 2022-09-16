Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 7.9 %
OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 86,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.84.
About Silver Bull Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Bull Resources (SVBL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.