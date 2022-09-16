Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 109,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.