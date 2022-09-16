Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SLVTF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 186,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

